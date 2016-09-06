Sept 6 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- So few homes are on the market in Silicon Valley,
California that buyers are getting more aggressive and
innovative in approaching owners who haven't officially decided
to sell. nyti.ms/2bPhNns
- A chief executive's political leanings may significantly
influence whom workers donate to and choose at the polls, a new
academic study found. nyti.ms/2bPhDMK
- Barclays Plc said on Monday that Tim Throsby,
JPMorgan's global head of equities, would join the British
lender in January as president of its corporate and
international business and as chief executive of its corporate
and investment bank. nyti.ms/2bPiZXZ
- British Airways said it was grappling with computer
problems late Monday, as passengers turned to social media to
complain of delays and reached out to the company for answers
and assistance. nyti.ms/2bPiyNp
- A monobrand watch store and a new mall are among the signs
that high-end retail is emerging in Myanmar after a 1962
military coup stunted the country's economy for decades. nyti.ms/2bPk6XE
- BTG Pactual SA, a once highflying Brazilian
investment bank that stumbled badly during a brush with scandal
last year, is reinventing itself with more modest aspirations. nyti.ms/2bPkB42
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)