- So few homes are on the market in Silicon Valley, California that buyers are getting more aggressive and innovative in approaching owners who haven't officially decided to sell. nyti.ms/2bPhNns

- A chief executive's political leanings may significantly influence whom workers donate to and choose at the polls, a new academic study found. nyti.ms/2bPhDMK

- Barclays Plc said on Monday that Tim Throsby, JPMorgan's global head of equities, would join the British lender in January as president of its corporate and international business and as chief executive of its corporate and investment bank. nyti.ms/2bPiZXZ

- British Airways said it was grappling with computer problems late Monday, as passengers turned to social media to complain of delays and reached out to the company for answers and assistance. nyti.ms/2bPiyNp

- A monobrand watch store and a new mall are among the signs that high-end retail is emerging in Myanmar after a 1962 military coup stunted the country's economy for decades. nyti.ms/2bPk6XE

- BTG Pactual SA, a once highflying Brazilian investment bank that stumbled badly during a brush with scandal last year, is reinventing itself with more modest aspirations. nyti.ms/2bPkB42 (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)