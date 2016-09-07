Sept 7 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Volkswagen AG said on Tuesday that its truck
and bus business had agreed to acquire a 16.6 percent stake in
the Navistar International Corp, an American commercial
truck maker, giving it a greater access to the North American
commercial vehicle market. nyti.ms/2bSAawT
- A study of Australian women, released this week by the
Cass Business School in London, the University of Warwick and
the University of Wisconsin found that when comparing men and
women who work similar hours, men got a raise 20 percent of the
time they asked, compared with 16 percent for women. nyti.ms/2bSAn2N
- Fox News's parent company spent $20 million on Tuesday to
settle a lawsuit brought by a former anchor, Gretchen Carlson,
whose allegations of sexual harassment toppled the network's
powerful chairman, Roger Ailes, and engulfed the company in
crisis. nyti.ms/2bSBcJb
- William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management
acquired the option to purchase 2.9 million shares in Chipotle
Mexican Grill Inc, which represents a 9.9 percent stake,
according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday. With the
investment, worth about $1.2 billion at Tuesday's closing
prices, Ackman becomes the company's second-largest shareholder
after Fidelity Investments. nyti.ms/2bRXZQo
- Carl Icahn's investment firm has agreed to take the
Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp private, continuing his
quest to buy suppliers to the auto industry. Icahn Enterprises
Lp will buy the remaining 18 percent of Federal-Mogul it
does not already own for $9.25 a share in cash, according to a
statement released Tuesday by Federal-Mogul. nyti.ms/2bRYk5C
- Just days before the start of a new school term, ITT
Educational Services Inc, one of the U.S.'s largest
for-profit educational companies, closed nearly all its campuses
on Tuesday. The company cited the Education Department's recent
decision to bar the chain of colleges from using federal
financial aid to enroll new students as the reason for the
sudden shutdown. nyti.ms/2bRZgqH
- Sullivan & Cromwell, a big law firm known for advising
major financial institutions, is taking steps to bolster its
work in an area of particular concern to large banks: online
security. The law firm announced on Tuesday that it had hired as
special counsel Nicole Friedlander, a former Manhattan federal
prosecutor who had most recently overseen online crime
prosecutions. nyti.ms/2bRZvSM
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)