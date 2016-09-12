Sept 12 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Tesla Motors is readying improvements to its Autopilot technology that might have prevented an accident in May that took the life of an Ohio man, Tesla's chief executive said on Sunday. nyti.ms/2ckLJeu

- More than 11 years after civil charges were filed, New York's case against Maurice R. Greenberg, the former chief executive of insurance giant American International Group, goes to trial this week. nyti.ms/2ckMpAg

- Amazon and Pandora Media are set to introduce new versions of their streaming services in coming weeks, charging as little as $5 a month, according to multiple people with direct knowledge of the plans who spoke on condition of anonymity because the process was ongoing. nyti.ms/2ckMd43

- Rob Pardo, who was the lead designer on Blizzard's World of Warcraft, plans to announce the formation of a new company, Bonfire Studios, with a handful of game veterans. nyti.ms/2ckMMem

(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)