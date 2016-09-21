Sept 21 The following are the top stories on the
- The Securities and Exchange Commission has requested
information from Exxon Mobil Corp on the company's
longstanding policy of not writing down the value of oil
reserves, as other energy companies have done in the recent
past, Exxon Mobil confirmed. nyti.ms/2cl9XSG
- The United Nations secretary general, Ban Ki-moon, is
expected to announce on Wednesday that he has secured enough
commitments from world leaders to ensure that the 2015 Paris
climate accord will enter into legal force this year, binding
the next U.S. president, whoever it is. nyti.ms/2clde4v
- For more than two hours testifying before the Senate
Banking Committee on Tuesday, Chief Executive John Stumpf
expressed regret that Wells Fargo had created as many as
two million bogus bank and credit card accounts without its
customers' consent. But the more Stumpf tried to explain, the
more skeptical the senators became. nyti.ms/2cl9QH2
- The judge overseeing the investigation into the colossal
scandal around Brazil's national oil company accepted corruption
charges on Tuesday against the nation's former president, Luiz
Inacio Lula da Silva, setting the stage for a trial of one of
Latin America's most influential political figures. nyti.ms/2clb3hj
- John Boehner, the former speaker of the House who left
Congress and his leadership post last year, is joining Squire
Patton Boggs, a Washington-based law firm long known for its
lobbying work. nyti.ms/2clbiJm
- State-owned Postal Savings Bank of China Co Ltd,
one of the country's biggest lenders, on Wednesday priced shares
for its initial public offering next week at $0.61 each, valuing
the new shares at $7.4 billion, according to a person familiar
with the offering who was not authorized to speak publicly about
the pricing. But only a fraction of those shares will be held by
non-government investors, as Chinese state-run companies have
already pledged to buy up most of them. nyti.ms/2clbCYp
