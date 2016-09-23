Sept 23 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Yahoo Inc announced that the account information
of at least 500 million users was stolen by hackers two years
ago, in the biggest known intrusion of one company's computer
network. nyti.ms/2d591VA
- The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller
of the Currency are seeking to impose their own penalties on
JPMorgan Chase in a case against the bank for its hiring
practices in China that were at the center of a federal bribery
investigation, according to people briefed on the
investigations. nyti.ms/2d59045
- Canada and China will begin talks that may lead to a
free-trade agreement, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said,
in the latest of Trudeau's sometimes-contentious efforts to
develop stronger ties with China. nyti.ms/2d589Af
- A report examining the many ways climate change threatens
coffee and coffee farmers has alarmed people who are now
imagining what it would be like getting through the day without
their caffeine fix. nyti.ms/2d58T8w
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)