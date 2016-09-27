Sept 26 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A federal appeals court ruled that American Express Co could stop merchants that accept its cards from encouraging customers to use rival payment cards that charge the stores lower transaction fees. nyti.ms/2dfMCXq

- Berlin ruled out providing government aid to Deutsche Bank, a German magazine reported. A Deutsche Bank spokesman said that John Cryan, its chief executive, had "at no point" asked Chancellor Angela Merkel to intervene in the issue with the Justice Department. nyti.ms/2dvhC37

- Richard C. Perry, once one of the hedge fund industry's most successful investors, is shuttering his flagship fund as clients leave after steep losses. nyti.ms/2dfLX84

- A group of aggrieved Wells Fargo & Co workers, who say they were fired or demoted for staying honest and falling short of sales goals, claim that they played by the rules and were punished for it. nyti.ms/2dnEjKR (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)