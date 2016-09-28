Sept 28 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Wells Fargo announced that it would claw back compensation valued at $41 million from its embattled chairman and chief executive, John Stumpf, as the financial consequences of the scandal over illegally created sham accounts at the bank reached the executive suite. nyti.ms/2d8NPNP

- Maurice Greenberg, the former chief executive of insurance giant American International Group Inc, took the witness stand for the first time in his state civil accounting fraud trial in State Supreme Court in Manhattan. nyti.ms/2cBBOmG

- Jim Yong Kim, 56, a public-health official and former president of Dartmouth College, was unanimously appointed by the World Bank's executive directors to a second five-year term as president, according to a statement released by the bank on Tuesday. nyti.ms/2d8tom5

- Charles Schultze, 91, an economist who was President Lyndon Johnson's budget director and President Jimmy Carter's chief economic adviser, died on Tuesday at his home in Washington. nyti.ms/2cUBkUN

- Greek lawmakers approved a new set of austerity measures on Tuesday evening, including further trims in pensions and the transfer of major state assets to a new privatization fund to be overseen by the country's creditors. nyti.ms/2drs7s4 (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)