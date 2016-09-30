Sept 30 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Harvard has brought in a new manager from Columbia University to run its $36 billion endowment, the largest of any university. N. P. Narvekar, 54, was appointed president and chief executive of Harvard Management Company, the university said in a statement on Thursday. nyti.ms/2dbOan8

- Nutanix Inc priced its $238 million initial public offering, with a valuation of $2.18 billion - slightly higher than the one it received in the private markets two and a half years ago. nyti.ms/2dE7tkL

- Federal auditors ruled on Thursday that the Obama administration had violated the law by paying health insurance companies more than allowed under the Affordable Care Act in an effort to hold down insurance premiums. nyti.ms/2dr8YkS

- The Obama administration, in its latest effort to update workplace policies it says have lagged far behind the realities of Americans' lives, will require federal government contractors to provide paid sick leave to their workers. nyti.ms/2daEXYS (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)