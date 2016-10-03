Oct 3 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Tesla Motors Inc said its third-quarter
deliveries rose 70 percent to 24,500 cars, following production
improvements, cheaper lease deals and reports of discounts on
some vehicles. nyti.ms/2doaTbT
- Donald Trump racked up losses so huge in the early 1990s
that he wouldn't have had to pay federal or New York State
income tax on nearly a billion dollars in income. nyti.ms/2docj6y
- When Amazon.com Inc introduced its Echo device in
late 2014, Google executives were caught off guard. For years,
they had predicted the creation of a virtual assistant that
would answer questions or help accomplish tasks, and they
focused on building that capability into smartphones and
tablets. nyti.ms/2dodItu
- Deutsche Bank AG, the giant lender that has
made its name not as a home for German savers but as a place for
hedge funds and other risk-loving investors to put on some of
their boldest financial bets. And that is why its swooning stock
price last week set off alarm bells in finance ministries,
central bank suites and trading floors from Hong Kong to New
York. nyti.ms/2doewyw
(Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)