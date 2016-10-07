Oct 7 The following are the top stories on the
- The CIT Group Inc, a commercial lender, agreed on
Thursday to sell its aircraft leasing business to a
Chinese-owned competitor for about $10 billion, signifying a big
step by CIT to slim itself down in the face of pressure from
- Mars Inc has finally taken full control of Wrigley,
formally putting M&Ms and Altoids mints in the same division -
- Deutsche Bank AG said on Thursday that it would
eliminate 1,000 full-time positions in Germany as part of job
- The six-day courtroom confrontation between Maurice
Greenberg and lawyers for New York State accusing him of
orchestrating sham transactions as chief executive of American
International Group Inc 16 years ago ended Thursday
- In the six weeks since federal agents raided a suburban
Maryland home and arrested Harold Martin III on suspicion of
stealing classified information from the National Security
Agency, another organization has quietly prepared to face the
