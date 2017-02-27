Feb 27 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The London Stock Exchange Group said late on Sunday that European regulators were unlikely to approve its merger with Deutsche Boerse, which would have created a European heavyweight in a rapidly consolidating industry. nyti.ms/2lprOxv

- President Donald Trump will instruct federal agencies on Monday to assemble a budget for the coming fiscal year that includes sharp increases in Defense Department spending and drastic enough cuts to domestic agencies that he can keep his promise to leave Social Security and Medicare alone. nyti.ms/2lphBRG

- The father of the commando killed in a Special Operations raid in Yemen last month said in an interview published this weekend that he had refused to meet with President Trump on the day his son's body was returned home, and criticized the White House over the mission, saying, "Don't hide behind my son's death to prevent an investigation." nyti.ms/2lpCuvX

- As Defense Secretary Jim Mattis prepares to submit his first big pitch to his new boss — options for accelerating the fight against the Islamic State — he is balancing the need to rein in President Trump's more extreme impulses without distancing himself too much and losing White House favor. nyti.ms/2lpF4C5

