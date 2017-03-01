BRIEF-Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
March 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Penguin Random House will publish coming books by former President Barack Obama and the former first lady Michelle Obama, the publishing company announced Tuesday night, concluding a heated auction among multiple publishers. nyti.ms/2mIQ5yK
- Snap Inc, the company which is preparing to go public this week, is trying to bolster its camera ambitions and is said to have worked on a drone. nyti.ms/2mJ1gHr
- Lee Jae-yong, the head of Samsung, was indicted on bribery and embezzlement charges on Tuesday, becoming one of the most prominent business tycoons ever to face trial in South Korea. nyti.ms/2mISZnc
- Time Inc, the publisher of Time, People and Sports Illustrated magazines, has requested formal bids from potential acquirers by next week. nyti.ms/2mIPOeU
- YouTube said it plans to introduce a new subscription service called YouTube TV in the next "few months", offering more than 40 channels including all four major networks, Disney Channel, FX and ESPN, for $35 a month. nyti.ms/2mJ4kDv (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)
* Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Swedish music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the company said in its annual financial statement, ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.
* Adesto Technologies Corporation prices public offering of common stock