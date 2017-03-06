March 6 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- As soon as Tuesday, the Trump administration is expected
to announce its agreement with the major auto companies that
future mileage and emissions standards should be overhauled to
reflect the growing consumer demand for larger, less
fuel-efficient vehicles such as pickup trucks. nyti.ms/2mrpAAY
- Deutsche Bank said on Sunday that it planned to
raise an additional $8.5 billion in capital, reorganize its
retail business in Germany and combine its markets business with
its corporate and investment bank in the latest reshaping under
its chief executive, John Cryan. nyti.ms/2mK6EOA
- Matthew Axelrod, the former top deputy to the acting
attorney general, Sally Q Yates, who was dismissed by President
Trump in January after refusing to enforce his executive order
barring travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries, is
joining a major global law firm, Linklaters. nyti.ms/2muo0Pb
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)