EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 8 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- A report commissioned by the U.S. government and reviewed by The New York Times has accused Caterpillar, the heavy-equipment maker, of carrying out tax and accounting fraud. nyti.ms/2nctVVF
- ZTE pleaded guilty and agreed to pay $1.19 billion in fines as part of a settlement for breaking sanctions and selling electronics to Iran and North Korea, on Tuesday. nyti.ms/2mE9Wm7
- The "Made in China 2025" program, which calls for enormous Chinese government assistance to 10 industries, would force out competitors from abroad and lead to government-subsidized global players that would compete unfairly, according to a report by the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China. nyti.ms/2mkeY6d
- Khalid Al-Falih, Saudi Arabia's energy minister and chairman of Saudi Aramco, brushed aside the concerns relating to the valuation of Saudi Arabian Oil Co IPO-ARMO.SE on Tuesday, seeking to build confidence that the Saudi Aramco offering would be the richest ever. nyti.ms/2mhwlTA
- U.S. President Donald Trump met with Harvey Levin, the founder of TMZ, in a meeting last Wednesday that went unmentioned on his public schedule. nyti.ms/2lCB3hC (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and could have raised even more, the company said on Friday, despite pressure on banks to back away from the project.
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.