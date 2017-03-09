March 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Ride-hailing service Uber said on Wednesday that it would prohibit employees from using a program called Greyball to thwart regulators. nyti.ms/2lFQKot

- In late February, Twenty-First Century Fox reached a settlement worth more than $2.5 million with a former Fox News contributor who reported that she was sexually assaulted by an executive at the company headquarters two years ago, according to people briefed on the agreement. nyti.ms/2mlftvp

- An investor group led by Edgar Bronfman Jr and media executive Ynon Kreiz has decided not to continue its pursuit of Time Inc, a person briefed on the sale process said Wednesday. nyti.ms/2m4GjHd

- Some AT&T cellphone users in at least 14 states and Washington, were unable to call 911 for a few hours on Wednesday night, officials said. AT&T said at 10:30 pm that the problem had been fixed. nyti.ms/2m1vKnD

(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)