- Stephen A. Ross, a seminal theorist whose work over three decades reshaped the field of financial economics, died on March 3 at his home in Old Lyme, Connecticut. He was 73. nyti.ms/2m8rZO4

- Airbnb has raised an additional $1 billion, expanding its war chest at a time of increased investor interest in fast-growing businesses. The company, which disclosed the funding in a securities filing on Thursday, raised the money in a financing round that began last summer and that valued the business at $30 billion. nyti.ms/2lJAse6

- Scott Pruitt, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, said on Thursday that carbon dioxide was not a primary contributor to global warming, a statement at odds with the established scientific consensus on climate change. nyti.ms/2m6fSjH

- Peter Hancock, the current chief executive of American International Group, said on Thursday that he would resign after shareholders had lost faith in his two-and-half-year effort to turn the company around. A.I.G. said Hancock, 58, would stay until a successor had been chosen in a "comprehensive" search by its board. nyti.ms/2mrOGiw