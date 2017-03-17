March 17 The following are the top stories on
- German authorities searched the offices of Jones Day, the
American law firm Volkswagen hired to conduct an
internal investigation of its emissions fraud, the carmaker
confirmed on Thursday, raising questions about the credibility
of the company's efforts to uncover wrongdoing in its ranks. nyti.ms/2mPdqQt
- A group of 27 former associates from the law firm Sullivan
& Cromwell sent a letter on Thursday to Walter Clayton,
President Trump's nominee to become chairman of the Securities
and Exchange Commission, asking that he speak out against the
White House's attempt to restrict travel to the United States by
people from several predominantly Muslim countries. nyti.ms/2mysgsW
- The White House economic adviser Gary Cohn is selling a
significant holding in the world's largest bank, Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China, as he clears potential
conflicts of interest to serve in his new role. nyti.ms/2ntJ898
- Britain asked regulators on Thursday to investigate
whether 21st Century Fox's $14.3 billion deal to take
full control of the British satellite television giant Sky
would give the media mogul Rupert Murdoch too much
control over the country's media landscape. nyti.ms/2mP1HBx
