March 20 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Jeff Jones, Uber's president of ride sharing, has left the company after just six months, Uber said on Sunday. In addition, Brian McClendon, Vice-President of maps and business platform at Uber, also plans to leave at the end of the month. nyti.ms/2mKP2hX

- German officials included the offices of both Volkswagen's chief executive and the head of the Audi division when they raided company premises last week as part of an investigation into emissions fraud, according to a copy of the search warrant. nyti.ms/2nqd7hJ

- A senior Chinese official on Sunday defended his country's push for greater self-sufficiency in computer chips, electric cars and other industries, calling it a necessary strategy in the face of Western countries' controls of certain high-tech gear. nyti.ms/2nqmXQM (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)