March 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump is poised in the coming days to announce his plans to dismantle the centerpiece of President Barack Obama's climate change legacy, while also gutting several smaller but significant policies aimed at curbing global warming. nyti.ms/2mS9RZ7

- Intelligence showing that the Islamic State is developing a bomb hidden in portable electronics spurred the United States and Britain on Tuesday to bar passengers from airports in a total of 10 Muslim-majority countries from carrying laptop computers, iPads and other devices larger than a cellphone aboard direct inbound flights, two senior American counter-terrorism officials said. nyti.ms/2n5HRlw

- Google moved on Tuesday to protect its lucrative advertising business by giving marketers greater control over where their ads appear online, after major clients withdrew spots that were shown next to hate speech and other offensive material. nyti.ms/2mR2T6y

- The board of Uber is confident in its chief executive, Travis Kalanick, board member Arianna Huffington said on Tuesday, providing a show of support as the embattled ride-hailing company seeks to repair its reputation. nyti.ms/2mSPkU8

- The fast-food magnate Andrew Puzder, who last month withdrew his nomination to be President Trump's secretary of labor amid bipartisan opposition, is now giving up the top job at his restaurant company CKE Restaurants Holdings as well. nyti.ms/2nQlf8u (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)