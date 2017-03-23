March 23 The following are the top stories on
- Federal prosecutors are investigating North Korea's
possible role in the theft of $81 million from the central bank
of Bangladesh in what security officials fear could be a new
front in cyberwarfare. nyti.ms/2nfjR11
- AT&T and Johnson & Johnson, among the
biggest advertisers in the United States, were among several
companies to say on Wednesday that they would stop their ads
from running on YouTube and other Google properties amid concern
that Google is not doing enough to prevent brands from appearing
next to offensive material, like hate speech. nyti.ms/2nEPwKs
- Akzo Nobel, the Dutch paint and chemicals
company that makes Dulux paint, said on Wednesday that it had
rejected a second takeover bid from PPG Industries,
turning away a $24 billion deal that would have created an
industry behemoth. nyti.ms/2mSvzeG
- President Trump's second pick to lead the Labor Department
told senators on Wednesday that he would not allow partisan
political considerations or conservative ideologues to shape his
department, pushing back against accusations by Democrats that
he had looked away as subordinates at the Justice Department
stacked his office with ideological allies during the George W.
Bush administration. nyti.ms/2npSNwr
