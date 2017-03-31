March 31 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Jeffrey Immelt, General Electric's chief executive, says climate change is real, a position at odds with the Trump administration. nyti.ms/2nBPPmx

- Volkswagen took another step to move past its emissions-cheating scandal by agreeing to pay $157 million to 10 states in the United States to settle environmental lawsuits. nyti.ms/2nFWGx0

- By a single vote, the Senate gave final approval on Thursday to a measure to block cities and counties from organizing retirement savings accounts for workers who have no access to employer-sponsored plans. nyti.ms/2nBN98s

- Palmer Luckey, a founder of the virtual-reality technology company Oculus, has left Facebook three years after the social network acquired his company for close to $3 billion. nyti.ms/2nG0Ghd

(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)