- Tesla Inc, the electric-car maker, on Sunday said
it delivered more than 25,000 cars and sport utility vehicles in
the first quarter, a rise of about 69 percent from the same
period a year ago. The increase from the fourth quarter was
smaller, however. In the final quarter of 2016, Tesla delivered
22,252 cars and sports utility vehicles. nyti.ms/2nQ8KM9
- Facebook Inc is requiring that women and ethnic
minorities account for at least 33 percent of law firm teams
working on its matters. Numbers alone, however, are not enough,
under a policy that went in effect on Saturday. Law firms must
also show that they "actively identify and create clear and
measurable leadership opportunities for women and minorities"
when they represent the company in litigation and other legal
matters. nyti.ms/2nME1yf
- Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, President Trump's daughter
and son-in-law, will remain the beneficiaries of a sprawling
real estate and investment business still worth as much as $740
million, despite their new government responsibilities,
according to ethics filings released by the White House Friday
night. nyti.ms/2nMEYGx
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)