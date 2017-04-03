April 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Tesla Inc, the electric-car maker, on Sunday said it delivered more than 25,000 cars and sport utility vehicles in the first quarter, a rise of about 69 percent from the same period a year ago. The increase from the fourth quarter was smaller, however. In the final quarter of 2016, Tesla delivered 22,252 cars and sports utility vehicles. nyti.ms/2nQ8KM9

- Facebook Inc is requiring that women and ethnic minorities account for at least 33 percent of law firm teams working on its matters. Numbers alone, however, are not enough, under a policy that went in effect on Saturday. Law firms must also show that they "actively identify and create clear and measurable leadership opportunities for women and minorities" when they represent the company in litigation and other legal matters. nyti.ms/2nME1yf

- Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, President Trump's daughter and son-in-law, will remain the beneficiaries of a sprawling real estate and investment business still worth as much as $740 million, despite their new government responsibilities, according to ethics filings released by the White House Friday night. nyti.ms/2nMEYGx

(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)