- JAB Holding Company, the investment arm of the Reimann
family of Germany, said it would add restaurant chain Panera
Bread Co to its growing empire of American coffee and
food favorites for $7.5 billion, including debt. nyti.ms/2p3JXlH
- Standing against the backdrop of his New Shepard rocket
booster and a full-scale mock capsule for carrying humans into
space, Jeff Bezos revealed on Wednesday that he was selling
about $1 billion in Amazon.com Inc stock a year to
finance his Blue Origin rocket company. nyti.ms/2ockJnZ
- PepsiCo Inc has apologized for a controversial
advertisement that borrowed imagery from the Black Lives Matter
movement, after a day of intense criticism from people who said
it trivialized the widespread protests against the killings of
black people by the police. nyti.ms/2nGilSB
- Facebook Inc on Wednesday announced new artificial
intelligence tools intended to address a uniquely modern and
pernicious form of harassment, often but not exclusively aimed
at women, that has attracted increasing attention. Victims of
such nonconsensual posts, often referred to as "revenge porn,"
now have some help in preventing their spread. The tools are
designed to keep such content, once flagged, off its site for
good. nyti.ms/2ocuhQ7
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)