- Twitter Inc sued the federal government on Thursday to block the unmasking of an anonymous account that has posted messages critical of the Trump administration and has claimed to have ties to a government agency. nyti.ms/2o3dOeY

- Under pressure after spurning a blockbuster $143 billion takeover offer, Unilever said on Thursday that it would explore the sale of its spreads business, restructure two major divisions, review its dual legal structure and buy back $5.3 billion in stock as it seeks to cut costs and appease investors. nyti.ms/2oGDAIS

- Ride-hailing company Lyft has secured up to $500 million in a new round of funding that values it at $6.9 billion before the addition of new capital, according to two people briefed on the discussions, who asked to remain anonymous because the details were confidential. The privately held company may raise an additional $100 million, these people said. nyti.ms/2o8Bhgn

- Two former Barclays Plc traders have been acquitted in their retrial on charges that they plotted to manipulate a benchmark interest rate known as Libor. On Thursday, the jury acquitted Stylianos Contogoulas of a charge of conspiracy to defraud, a day after finding Ryan Michael Reich not guilty on a conspiracy charge. nyti.ms/2oPkInZ

- Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd, the Japanese retail giant that owns the 7-Eleven convenience store chain, said Thursday it had agreed to buy the Sunoco chain of gas stations for $3.3 billion, accelerating its expansion in the United States. nyti.ms/2p7xHka

- Robert Mueller, the former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, is set to oversee nearly $1 billion that the airbag maker Takata Corp has agreed to pay to victims and automakers affected by its defective airbags. nyti.ms/2oKXZfA