- The British regulator will rule next month on whether 21st
Century Fox can buy the rest of Sky, the
British satellite and news giant. nyti.ms/2nSx3WT
- China's anti-corruption investigators are targeting the
country's top insurance regulator, throwing doubt over an
industry that has been behind a wave of blockbuster global deals
but has raised concerns about financial risk in the world's
second-largest economy. nyti.ms/2nSjI0D
- Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson is taking a hard line
against Russia on the eve of his first diplomatic trip to
Moscow, calling the country "incompetent" for allowing Syria to
hold on to chemical weapons and accusing Russia of trying to
influence elections in Europe using the same methods it employed
in the United States. nyti.ms/2nSyncd
- 21st Century Fox has enlisted the law firm Paul,
Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison to investigate at least one
accusation of sexual harassment against Fox News host Bill O'
Reilly. nyti.ms/2nST33E
