April 11 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Jana Partners, the activist hedge fund founded by Barry Rosenstein, criticized Whole Foods Market's brand development, customer service and distribution strategy, and nominated four candidates for the company's board. nyti.ms/2otz67G

- The British authorities are investigating Barclays and its American chief executive, James Staley, after he admitted to trying to learn the identity of the author of an anonymous letter. nyti.ms/2otKdgW

- Wells Fargo said on Monday it would claw back an additional $75 million in compensation from the two executives on whom it pinned most of the blame for the company's scandal over fraudulent accounts: the bank's former chief executive, John Stumpf, and its former head of community banking, Carrie Tolstedt. nyti.ms/2otAHuf

- Adding to this year's flurry of law firm combinations, Boies Schiller Flexner said on Monday it would take the West Coast litigation firm Caldwell Leslie & Proctor under its wing starting next week. nyti.ms/2otBzPt

- In the latest move by a major automaker to enhance its American manufacturing operations, Toyota said it would invest more than $1.3 billion to upgrade its assembly plant in Kentucky. nyti.ms/2otI0lD (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)