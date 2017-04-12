April 12 The following are the top stories on
the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- A group of Chinese political activists filed a lawsuit in
federal court against Yahoo on Tuesday, saying the
company failed to properly oversee a $17 million fund it created
a decade ago to help Chinese writers, democracy advocates and
human rights lawyers persecuted for standing up to the country's
government. nyti.ms/2oWw50I
- Toshiba, a pillar of the modern Japanese economy
whose roots stretch back to the country's industrial stirrings
in the 19th century, warned on Tuesday that a disastrous foray
into nuclear power may have crippled its business beyond repair.
nyti.ms/2oWd7Hl
- Uber has lost a string of top managers in recent
months as the ride-hailing company has dealt with scandals over
its workplace culture and its executives' behavior. That exodus
is continuing with the exit of Rachel Whetstone, the company's
head of policy and communications. nyti.ms/2oWm0kp
- Rolling Stone and a writer have agreed to settle a libel
suit brought by a University of Virginia administrator over a
debunked article that described a gangrape at the university,
the magazine announced on Tuesday. nyti.ms/2oWr08m
- LeEco has scrapped a planned $2 billion acquisition of
U.S. consumer electronics company Vizio, citing
unspecified "regulatory headwinds". nyti.ms/2oWjmei
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)