April 18 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Investment firm Silver Lake plans to announce on Tuesday that it has closed its fifth buyout fund at $15 billion, one of the biggest ever dedicated to technology deals. That exceeds the $12.5 billion fund-raising target that the firm had previously aimed for and brings the firm's total assets and committed capital to about $39 billion. nyti.ms/2pvM0Qs

- Arconic Inc's CEO Klaus Kleinfeld has been ousted from the company after mounting pressure from the big hedge fund Elliott Management and a letter he sent in response without his board's approval. nyti.ms/2pvDUaq

- Officials in New York City are moving to require Uber Technologies Inc to provide a tipping option in the ride-hailing application. The city's Taxi and Limousine Commission announced a proposal on Monday requiring car services that accept only credit cards to allow passengers to tip the driver using their card. nyti.ms/2pvSyOZ

- Facebook Inc is facing a backlash over a shooting video, as it grapples with its role in policing content on its global platform. Criticism built swiftly on Monday after the company took more than two hours to pull down the video. nyti.ms/2pvNUAv

- The threat of a Hollywood strike is getting real. On Wednesday, television and movie writers will begin voting on whether to authorize a walkout. If members approve a strike, and no pact with studios has been reached by May 1, picketing will begin the next day. nyti.ms/2pvO8aV

(Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)