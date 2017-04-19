April 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- TV anchor Bill O'Reilly's position at Fox News grew increasingly tenuous on Tuesday as support from the Murdoch family showed signs of eroding, according to three people briefed on discussions about his future. O'Reilly's fate at the network is expected to be discussed on Thursday at a board meeting for Fox News's parent company, Twenty-First Century Century Fox Inc. nyti.ms/2pQiIeO

- U.S. President Donald Trump, hammering his "America First" campaign theme, signed an order on Tuesday that he said would favor American companies for federal contracts and reform the visa program for foreign technical workers. nyti.ms/2pQtUIp

- Eric Schneiderman, the New York attorney general, said on Tuesday that his office had reached a $40 million settlement with Harbert Management Corporation and several of its top executives over allegations that they had not paid state taxes for some of the most profitable years. nyti.ms/2pQoA81

- The International Monetary Fund has raised its outlook for global growth, citing a post-election surge in confidence in the United States, better prospects in large emerging markets and an uptick in global trade. The fund forecast a growth rate in 2017 of 3.5 percent, compared with 3.1 percent in 2016. nyti.ms/2pQdDDe

- Snap Inc is introducing on Tuesday a new feature for its Snapchat ephemeral messaging service that will allow users to place 3-D cartoon objects into their videos and pictures. nyti.ms/2pQgz2G (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)