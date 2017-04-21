April 21 The following are the top stories on
- America's largest automaker, General Motors Co said
it had been forced to cease operations in Venezuela because of
an "illegal judicial seizure of its assets" and would lay off
its 2,700 workers there. nyti.ms/2oWCMx2
- Bill O'Reilly is receiving a payout of as much as $25
million from Fox News, equivalent to one year of his salary, two
people familiar with the matter said Thursday. Some employees
and critics outside the company said this sent a message that a
powerful newsroom figure could profit even after multiple sexual
harassment allegations had been made against him. nyti.ms/2oWBL8c
- Partners at the law firm Chadbourne & Parke - in an
unusual public gesture - voted on Thursday to expel from its
ranks a female partner, Kerrie Campbell, who filed a gender
discrimination and pay inequity lawsuit against the firm last
year. nyti.ms/2oX2EZD
- Ajit Pai, the chairman of the Federal Communications
Commission, met with Facebook Inc and other tech
companies this week to seek feedback on his intention to unwind
aspects of net neutrality, the rules that require broadband
providers to make all internet content equally accessible for
consumers. nyti.ms/2oWY4KC
- Federal and state regulators unleashed a fusillade of
lawsuits and enforcement orders on Thursday against the Ocwen
Financial Corporation, a large mortgage servicer, aimed at
curbing what they said had been years of flagrant and repeated
abuses, including illegal foreclosures, deceptive fees and
extensive mishandling of customers' home loan payments. nyti.ms/2oWT7S1
- The Internal Revenue Service is about to start using four
private debt-collection companies to chase down overdue payments
from hundreds of thousands of people who owe money to the
federal government, a job it has handled in house for years. nyti.ms/2oWTiNm
