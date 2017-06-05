June 5 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Steve Mosko, the former chairman of Sony Pictures
Television, is in discussions with Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc
about a senior management position, according to two
people briefed on the conversations. nyti.ms/2rrorv8
- Declaring "enough is enough," Prime Minister Theresa May
vowed on Sunday to conduct a sweeping review of Britain's
counterterrorism strategy after three knife-wielding assailants
unleashed an assault late Saturday night, the third major
terrorist attack in the country in three months. nyti.ms/2rrBGfe
- Investigators of possible collusion between Russia and the
Trump campaign are looking at Jared Kushner's meeting with the
head of VEB, a bank owned by the Russian state. nyti.ms/2rrm2AS
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)