- Uber Technologies Inc has fired 20 employees over harassment, discrimination and inappropriate behavior, as the ride-hailing company tries to contain the fallout from a series of toxic revelations about its workplace. nyti.ms/2rzmGMq
- Fresh woes for Wells Fargo & Co and a victory for two of its whistle-blowers occurred late Tuesday when the Justice Department filed a friend-of-the-court brief in a lawsuit brought against the bank by two former employees, who were fired after they tried to report misdeeds they had observed to their supervisors. nyti.ms/2rzPGUv
- Pinterest, the digital scrapbook company, has raised $150 million in a funding that raises its valuation to $12.3 billion. The funding makes Pinterest, which is based in San Francisco, one of the few privately held start-ups valued at more than $10 billion to raise money this year. nyti.ms/2rzCy1P
- Anthem Inc, one of the nation's largest insurers, said it would stop offering policies in the Ohio marketplace next year. nyti.ms/2rzpHwq
June 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, June 21 The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives' Transportation Committee on Wednesday proposed legislation to privatize the U.S. air traffic control system and make other aviation changes, but it faces an uncertain future in Congress.
WASHINGTON, June 21 U.S. financial regulators could ease rules that keep taxpayer-backed banks out of some risky investments, according to testimony released on Wednesday ahead of a Senate hearing.