June 8 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Uber Technologies Inc has fired a senior
executive who obtained the medical records of a woman who was
raped by an Uber driver in India, the latest example of
misconduct unearthed at the ride-hailing giant. nyti.ms/2rDD0fv
- Authorities in Frankfurt and Brussels declared that Banco
Popular was essentially a lost cause and sold it to
Banco Santander SA, Spain's largest bank. The swift
action by European Central Bank and European Union officials
defied critics who said a system for winding down sick banks,
put into place at the end of 2014, was too unwieldy to deal with
a fast-moving crisis. nyti.ms/2rDxmJW
- The New York Times Co said on Wednesday that it
had promoted Meredith Kopit Levien, who had been its chief
revenue officer since 2015, to executive vice president and
chief operating officer, as part of a restructuring of The
Times's digital departments. nyti.ms/2rDMqaJ
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)