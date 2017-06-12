UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 12 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Michael Ortiz, a former shift manager for Amazon.com Inc in several warehouses in the San Francisco Bay Area, accused Amazon of failing to pay him overtime wages in a lawsuit. nyti.ms/2rlsrdC
- Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc board moved on Sunday to shake up the company's leadership, ahead of the release this week of an investigation's findings on its troubled culture. Uber directors were weighing a three-month leave of absence for chief executive Travis Kalanick, according to people with knowledge of the plans. nyti.ms/2rlsCWk
- Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify Tuesday before the same Senate committee that heard from former FBI Director James Comey last week, keeping national attention on a Russia investigation that White House officials have been trying to push to the background. on.wsj.com/2rlzBy8
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources