BRIEF-Zogenix says FDA granted ZX008 orphan drug designation for LGS
* Zogenix Inc - on June 22 U.S. FDA granted its investigational drug, ZX008 orphan drug designation for treatment of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome
June 14 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- In Uber Technologies Inc continuing attempt to repair its reputation over a series of scandals stemming from its bad-boy culture, its co-founder Travis Kalanick said he would take a leave of absence as chief executive. nyti.ms/2rZmF4F
- David Bonderman, an Uber Technologies Inc board member and partner at private equity firm TPG, resigned from the board of the ride-hailing company after he made a disparaging remark about women at an Uber meeting on Tuesday. nyti.ms/2rZakh0
- The chairman of a Chinese financial conglomerate who tried to forge a business relationship with President Trump's son-in-law has been detained by police. Wu Xiaohui, the chairman of Anbang Insurance Group, was taken away on Friday in Beijing, according to newsmagazine Caijing. nyti.ms/2rZ0lrS
- Rolling Stone has agreed to settle a defamation lawsuit brought by the University of Virginia fraternity at the center of a discredited article about an alleged gang rape, effectively closing the door on a pivotal and damaging chapter in the magazine's history. nyti.ms/2rZvsDR
- The Chinese authorities have charged employees of Australian casino company Crown Resorts Ltd with violating gambling promotion regulations, the company said on Tuesday, shedding potential light on a legal clash that has cast a pall over the gambling industry's efforts to win Chinese customers. nyti.ms/2rZsC1H
* Durect completes enrollment in Persist, phase 3 trial for Posimir
* Kamada announces withdrawal of European Marketing Authorization application for inhaled ALPHA-1 antitrypsin for treatment of ALPHA-1 antitrypsin deficiency disease