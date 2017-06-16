June 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A woman who was raped by her Uber Technologies Inc driver in India filed a lawsuit against the ride-hailing company and three current and former executives, after revelations that they had obtained and mishandled her medical records. nyti.ms/2rCBXci

- Music streaming company Spotify released its annual report, which may be the last piece of financial data available to investors before the company formally moves to go public, expected this year or next. nyti.ms/2rCiLLB

- Nestlé SA said that it was considering a sale of its American candy business, the home of treats that include Gobstoppers, Nerds and Butterfinger and Crunch bars as demand for sweets has fallen off in the United States. nyti.ms/2rCdyn3

- Responding to complaints that not enough is being done to keep extremist content off social media platforms, Facebook Inc said that it would begin using artificial intelligence to help remove inappropriate content. nyti.ms/2rC5ymh

- Jeff Bezos, the founder and chief executive of Amazon.com Inc, is well on his way to becoming the richest person in the world, with a net worth of more than $80 billion. What is less certain is what he plans to do with his fortune, and how he could reinvent philanthropy. nyti.ms/2rC9Zxu

- Slack, an office messaging company, is in talks to raise around $500 million at a valuation around $5 billion, according to two people with knowledge of the discussions, who were not authorized to speak publicly about the financing. nyti.ms/2rCAQsW

