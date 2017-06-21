June 21 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Index provider MSCI Inc announced in New York
that it would add domestic Chinese stocks to its influential
emerging markets benchmark. nyti.ms/2sp1CsD
- A draft of an executive order obtained by The Times
appears to give the drug industry what it wants with no
guarantee that consumer costs will fall. nyti.ms/2soRkZi
- Despite Libya's political instability, its production has
grown to 885,000 barrels a day, undercutting OPEC's efforts to
shrink supplies worldwide. nyti.ms/2soja8c
- Ford Motor Co, which canceled plans to build in
Mexico under pressure from President Trump, will also invest in
a Kentucky plant for SUVs. nyti.ms/2soNRdo
- The criminal charges against the British bank Barclays Plc
and four former executives take aim at how it avoided a
government bailout during the financial crisis. nyti.ms/2sooPLo
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)