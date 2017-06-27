June 27 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- American hedge funds are taking their aggressive strategies overseas and finding more acceptance from international shareholders. nyti.ms/2sLwxiW

- Three prominent journalists at CNN resigned after the cable news network was forced to retract and apologize for a story on its website involving a close ally of President Donald Trump. nyti.ms/2sLePfw

- Alphabet Inc's Waymo and Avis Budget Group , the large car-rental company, reached an agreement that would put Avis Budget in charge of maintaining the 600 self-driving Chrysler Pacifica minivans that Waymo will deploy in the Phoenix area. Avis workers will clean the vans' interiors, change their oil, rotate their tires and perform other basic upkeep. nyti.ms/2sLoIKj

- Pearl Automation, a Silicon Valley start-up founded by former Apple employees who tried to combine Apple's dedication to quality with a more open corporate culture, has gone out of business. nyti.ms/2sLoF0N

- More than 120 potential jurors in the fraud trial of Martin Shkreli were dismissed Monday, with some calling him "a snake," "the most hated man in America" and "the face of corporate greed." nyti.ms/2sLLB03

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)