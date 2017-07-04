July 4 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- A group of former Barclays executives appeared in a London
court on Monday to answer charges that they conspired to
misrepresent arrangements made with Qatar in 2008, as the bank
raised capital to help it weather the financial crisis. nyti.ms/2sGRKr8
- Automakers reported on Monday that sales of new cars and
trucks declined by 3 percent in June from a year earlier, the
sixth consecutive monthly decline. nyti.ms/2sH0Nbp
- French energy giant Total SA signed an agreement
in Tehran committing the company to lead a natural gas project
in the Persian Gulf that could open Iran's huge petroleum
reserves to international players. nyti.ms/2sHpoga
- 21st Century Fox's sports group abruptly fired a top
executive, Jamie Horowitz, on Monday amid an investigation into
sexual harassment. nyti.ms/2sGW9dJ
- Tesla Inc's long-awaited mass-market electric car
will begin rolling off the assembly line this week. But even as
it moves ahead, the automaker is encountering challenges to its
ambitious plans for growth. nyti.ms/2sGL6ks
