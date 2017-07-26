PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 26

July 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Oliver Schmidt, a Volkswagen executive accused of helping to cover up the automaker's diesel emissions fraud has agreed to plead guilty in federal court next week, a development that could bolster the Justice Department's efforts to prosecute individuals involved in the scandal. nyti.ms/2v6Fh5L

- Former Fox News vice president Francisco Cortes sued Twenty-First Century Fox on Tuesday accusing the company of making him a scapegoat in an effort to battle negative publicity about sexual misconduct. nyti.ms/2vHljeZ

- The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday that it had concluded after an internal investigation that at least some virtual currencies being sold to investors should be categorized as securities and needed to follow federal securities laws. nyti.ms/2h1tDCU

- Activist hedge fund Starboard Value sued big media measurement company Comscore on Tuesday, seeking to force the company to schedule an annual meeting for the first time in two years. nyti.ms/2vHmV8r (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)