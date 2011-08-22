Aug 22The following were the top stories in The
New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* It is no secret that Google wanted Motorola's
patents; the challenge comes in defining what else
Motorola can bring to the deal. At the least, industry analysts
said Motorola almost certainly would become a laboratory for
Google to seek to perfect Android, its mobile phone software, in
concert with newly acquired hardware engineers.
* Bolstered by revenue increases and improvements in news
gathering, local television news is expanding in major markets.
* Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman of New York is under
pressure from the Obama administration to drop opposition to a
state settlement with banks over foreclosure practices.
* Company analysts have barely budged on expectations for
earnings, even as economists at the big brokerage firms have
steadily ratcheted down forecasts for economic growth.
* Far from Tea Party country, South Florida has become a
magnet for conservative media personalities.
* The White House's plan to use "cloud computing" to achieve
a leaner government is being met with caution at some of the
federal agencies that have to carry it out.
* On RankMyHack.com, hacks receive points based on the
popularity of the site hacked and the technical difficulty.
* German Chancellor Angela Merkel reiterated that euro bonds
would not be a solution to the debt crisis, adding that
"politicians can't and won't simply run after the markets."
* To back up its bid for Kinetic Concepts , which
would top a $4.9 billion deal with Apax Partners, Convatec has
obtained "highly confident" financing letters from its
investment banks.
* In a letter sent to the chief executives of Hertz
and Avis Budget , Dollar Thrifty requested that
its two suitors submit "best and final" takeover offers.
* Prosecutors accused them of manipulating the South Korean
market, which plummeted during a 10-minute period on one day in
November, losing $27 billion in value.
* Global markets are anxiously awaiting a speech on Friday
by Ben S. Bernanke, the Federal Reserve chairman, in hopes that
he will signal that the Fed will act.
* Obama administration officials have been roaming the
country, talking up their vision of a future in which doctors
and hospitals team up to provide better care at lower cost. But
a starkly different picture is unfolding this summer in a
courtroom here, where lawyers from the Federal Trade Commission
have been challenging a hospital merger in Toledo, Ohio.
* The Treasury's schedule of financing this week includes
Monday's regular weekly auction of new three- and six-month
bills and an auction of four-week bills on Tuesday.
(Compiled by Anirban Sen; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80
4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)