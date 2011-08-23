GLOBAL MARKETS-Political jitters keep euro, French debt under pressure
Aug 23 The following were the top stories in The New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The FDA received more than 5,000 reports since January about several artificial hip devices, more than it received about those devices in the last four years.
* The ratings agency Standard & Poor's said late on Monday that its president, Deven Sharma, who has become the public face of the firm in the wake of its historic downgrade on the United States' long-term debt rating, will step down and leave the company by the end of the year.
* The Food and Drug Administration is taking on an expanded mission when regulators have little hope for more funding and may even see their budgets cut.
* Goldman Sachs hired Reid Weingarten, a prominent criminal defense lawyer, as it expects its executives, including Lloyd C. Blankfein, the firm's chief, to be interviewed by the Justice Department.
* With education dollars under pressure, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, contends that a $10 million gift from Lowell Milken poses ethical problems.
* The Scramble for Access to Libya's Oil Wealth Begins: Britain's BP , Italy's Eni , France's Total and Austria's OMV stand to gain the most once the conflict ends. But it is unclear whether a rebel government would honor contracts struck by the Qaddafi regime.
* Markets around the world were trying to recover after four consecutive weeks of declines.
* Members of Merkel's Party Emphasize Opposition to Euro Bonds: Politicians as well as the Bundesbank objected to "offloading" weaker countries' debt onto the stronger ones.
* Jana Partners and a Canadian pension fund have called for McGraw-Hill to be cut into four businesses, including dividing its Standard & Poor's unit into its component index and ratings operations.
* Since the passing of the financial crisis, boutique investment banks have claimed that their time has come. Their pitch is relatively simple: we sell advice and advice alone.
* Slate, the online magazine of politics and culture, and Eliot Spitzer, one of its columnists and the former governor of New York, have been hit with two multimillion-dollar lawsuits.
* Ford Motor Co and Toyota Motor said on Monday that they would jointly develop a gas-electric hybrid fuel system for pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles aimed at keeping larger models affordable as the automakers work to meet stricter fuel-economy standards.
* Cerberus Capital Management and the Chatham Lodging Trust announced on Monday that they had called off a $1.1 billion deal to buy out of bankruptcy 64 hotels owned by the Innkeepers USA Trust.
* The former chief executive of Duane Reade, the New York City drugstore chain, was sentenced on Monday to three years in prison for exaggerating the company's income.
* In the latest volley of the entertainment industry's ticketing wars, the Anschutz Entertainment Group, a concert promoter that owns major arenas like the Staples Center in Los Angeles and the O2 in London, will begin selling tickets to its concerts this weekend through a sleek new Web site it has developed to compete with Ticketmaster.
* Joshua Kushner, the 26-year-old son of real estate mogul Charles Kushner, has raised $40 million for his venture capital firm, Thrive Capital, according to a regulatory filing on Monday. (Compiled by Anirban Sen; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
