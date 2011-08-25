Aug 25 The following were the top stories in The New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Jobs steps down at Apple , saying he can't meet duties: Steven P. Jobs, who has cancer, made Apple one of the world's most valuable companies. Timothy D. Cook will take over as chief executive.

* No immediate changes to Apple products will be discernible with Jobs's departure, but questions may arise in the future.

* The Obama administration is considering a program to let millions of homeowners refinance at today's rates.

* China mines 94 percent of rare earth minerals. As it tightens supplies and raises taxes, some companies are finding it more cost-effective to move production there.

* Myriad Genetics is leveraging its huge database on gene mutations to defend its franchise in testing for breast cancer risk.

* Google reaches settlement on illegal ads: The agreement ends an inquiry into the search engine's practices on illegal ads for online pharmacies.

* Fugitive Moody's analyst ordered to pay $35 Million to SEC: Deep Shah, the only defendant criminally charged in the government's insider trading investigation centered on Raj Rajaratnam to have not pleaded guilty or been convicted, is believed to be in Mumbai.

* Silicon Valley's largest venture capital firms are raising their stakes in so-called enterprise companies.

* Stock markets in the Asia-Pacific region gained on Thursday, as investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve symposium later this week.

* China has vowed repeatedly, most recently during the just-concluded visit by Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr, who met in this city with Vice President Xi Jinping, to overhaul its state-directed growth model and empower its consumers to spend more on their own, something that would makes its economy more sustainable and help the sluggish world economy as well. But leaders in Beijing and places like Chengdu are finding it difficult to steer China away from growth that relies largely on infrastructure projects, construction and export manufacturing, economists and financial analysts say.

* The Congressional Budget Office sharply reduced its projection of total deficits over the next decade after the recent deficit-reduction deal between President Obama and Congress, yet it warned on Wednesday that the extension of Bush-era tax rates and other policies would more than offset those savings.

* With sluggish growth and the European debt crisis threatening to deepen France's budget deficit, the government of President Nicolas Sarkozy on Wednesday announced a wide-ranging series of tax measures intended to generate an extra 11 billion euros, about $15.9 billion, in revenues for 2012, an election year.