* As government lifelines fade and a second recession seems increasingly possible, banks are finding their growth constrained, even as they add new costs for consumers.

* Most of the estimated $7 billion in losses from Hurricane Irene will very likely come from property in New York and New Jersey, according to industry experts.

* Even without mass transit to get employees to the floor of the exchanges, trading companies say they can function with minimal staff.

* Wireless phone networks held up well against Hurricane Irene despite widespread losses of power. Many people who lost electricity were able to communicate using e-mail and social networks, thanks to battery-powered mobile devices.

* A report sponsored by the solar power industry has concluded that in the United States, exports of material and equipment outpaced imports of finished solar panels by nearly $2 billion.

* Sony's television business - rebuilt brick by brick, or at least time slot by time slot - is now driving profitability at Sony Pictures Entertainment. Sony's revival comes as entertainment companies across the board lean more heavily on television to cope with an atrophying film business.

* France and Germany may effectively run the European Union, but Finland has demonstrated how even a small country can disrupt their grand designs. By insisting that it receive collateral from Greece in return for aid, Finland is threatening to upend an agreement that euro zone countries made in July to expand the European Union bailout fund.

* Megan Ellison, a 25-year-old scion of Silicon Valley, is providing financial backing to many people who make the sophisticated dramas and adventure films that are too risky for studios and their corporate owners.

* The Sino-Forest Corp , a Chinese company that is the focus of a Canadian securities investigation, said on Sunday that its Chairman and Chief Executive Allen Chan had resigned. (Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)