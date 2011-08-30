Aug 30 The following were the top stories in The
* The Superjet is modern and has foreign partners, but it is
up against perceptions about Russian air safety.
* In tapping Alan B. Krueger on Monday to lead the Council
of Economic Advisers, President Obama has picked an economist
well known for his studies of labor markets just as the
president is about to announce a renewed push for job creation
policies as early as next week.
* Labor Board's exiting leader responds to critics: Wilma B.
Liebman, who asked not to be reappointed as chairwoman, said the
agency was misunderstood.
* A forecast by Jean-Claude Trichet, the head of Europe's
central bank, indicated that it might not be as willing to raise
interest rates.
* Contract talks between the United Automobile Workers and
the Detroit carmakers are entering a more intense phase, with
the union pressing for wage increases for entry-level workers as
a critical part of a new national labor agreement.
* Two of Greece's biggest lenders, Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) and
Eurobank EFGr.AT, announced plans on Monday to merge, a deal
that could help increase confidence in the country's beleaguered
economy.
* In Primm, Nevada, on the California border, a chain of
casinos has been aggressively courting Latino gamblers, a
marketing move that has paid off.
* Bank of America announced on Monday that it would
sell about half of its China Construction Bank
holdings to a group of unidentified investors, in a deal
expected to raise $8.3 billion.
* Wall Street surged in a broad rally on Monday as a merger
between big Greek banks provided rare encouraging news from
debt-stricken Europe, while a rebound in American consumer
spending calmed fears of a new recession.
* The New York State comptroller's office has rejected a $27
million contract with a News Corporation subsidiary to
build a data system for tracking student performance, as fallout
widens against the international media conglomerate due to a
phone hacking scandal in Britain.
* The United States Tax Court rejected a bid by the Internal
Revenue Service to collect $3.9 million from the estate of the
former Enron chief Kenneth L. Lay and his wife.
* The Securities and Exchange Commission sued two Florida
men, claiming that they had defrauded teachers and retirees in a
$22 million Ponzi scheme by posing as a private equity fund
while enriching themselves.
