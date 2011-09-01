Sept 1 The following were the top stories in The New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Justice Department challenged a merger of AT&T and T-Mobile to spur competition and innovation, but analysts question whether T-Mobile's independence will serve that goal.

* Sprint Nextel may get its way - or at least that is what investors are thinking. Shares of the nation's third largest cellular carrier were up nearly 8 percent in early afternoon trading on Wednesday, after the Justice Department moved to block AT&T's proposed merger with T-Mobile USA.

* A Silicon Valley maker of solar power arrays that was started with high hopes and $527 million in loans from the federal government said on Wednesday that it would cease operations. The failure of the company - and the loss to taxpayers - is likely to renew the debate in Washington about the wisdom of clean energy subsidies and loan guarantees. President Obama praised the company, Solyndra, for its advanced technology during a visit last year. But in a statement on Wednesday, Solyndra said its business had run into trouble because of difficult global business conditions, including slowing demand for solar panels, and stiff competition.

* Measuring economic development against China seems to be a national obsession in India.

* The Federal Trade Commission denounced "sweetheart deals" in which some drug makers promise not to introduce their own generic versions if a potential competitor delays its entry into the market.

* Memo to Exxon : Business with Russia might involve guns and balaclavas: A raid of BP offices in Moscow underscored the uncertain nature of dealing with state-run companies.

* Bank of New York Mellon's chief executive and chairman, Robert P. Kelly, has stepped down, the bank said, citing "differences in approaches to managing the company."

* Asian stocks climbed Thursday following gains on Wall Street that were driven by positive manufacturing data and hopes that the Federal Reserve may to unveil another round of stimulus.

* Until the end, August was a difficult month for Wall Street. Capping a period characterized by wild swings of hundreds of points, all three major indexes finished the month lower, despite rising for the day.

* Sony , Toshiba and Hitachi announced on Wednesday that they would work with a government-backed fund to spin off and merge their liquid-crystal display businesses, joining forces in the face of rising global competition. (Compiled by Anirban Sen; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)