* Skeptics of efforts by European officials to tackle Greece's debt burden are saying some main elements of the agreement may not be as good as they looked initially.

* Officials said a deal in which banks agreed to a 50 percent loss in Greek debt would allow Greece to make reforms without worrying about its debt burden.

* After aggressively trying to crack Russia for years, the Walt Disney Co agreed to buy 49 percent of a television channel in Russia.

* U.S. gross domestic product grew at a 2.5 percent annual rate in the third quarter, an improvement but not enough to recover ground lost during the recession.

* The four-year contracts that Detroit's automakers signed with the United Automobile Workers ensure that labor costs will remain manageable in the near future.

* Federal authorities are intensifying an investigation into the large fees that the Japanese company Olympus Corp paid to an obscure American brokerage firm.

* Four months after the Supreme Court tossed out their national class-action lawsuit, lawyers representing women who claimed that Wal-Mart Stores Inc had discriminated against them filed a new lawsuit on Thursday that narrowed their claims to the California stores of the retail chain.