Nov 3 The New York Times reported the following stories on its business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Prime Minister George A. Papandreou of Greece emerged from a meeting with Europe's leaders saying a referendum would be held in December.

* The Federal Reserve said it remained concerned about the United States economy over the next two years but announced no new stimulus measures or rate changes.

* A study found that 280 of the biggest public companies had federal income tax bills that were little more than half the official corporate rate of 35 percent in the last three years.

* For four months, regulators issued warnings that MF Global needed to raise more capital, but the firm's chief executive, Jon S. Corzine, resisted.

* Lloyds Banking Group's chief executive, Antonio Horta-Osorio, is taking a temporary leave of absence because of exhaustion and is expected to return to his post before the end of the year.

* A strong yen, flooding in Thailand and tepid sales in the United States and Europe all conspired to knock Sony Corp to a net loss for the latest quarter, putting the company on course for a fourth unprofitable year in a row.

* A federal appeals court on Wednesday again threw out a $550,000 fine against CBS by the F.C.C. for Janet Jackson's famed "wardrobe malfunction" during the 2004 Super Bowl.

* Comcast Corp's acquisition of NBC Universal had a mixed effect, while the final installment of "Harry Potter" buoyed earnings at Time Warner Inc .

* The discount retailer Syms Corp and its subsidiary Filene's Basement have filed for bankruptcy protection and plan to close all 46 of their stores.

* The Food and Drug Administration said late Wednesday it approved the Sapien heart valve made by Edwards Life Sciences Corp , which can be threaded into place through a major artery that runs from the leg up to the heart.