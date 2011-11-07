Nov 7 The following were the top stories on The New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A Michigan plan to replace state employees at a veterans' facility with contract workers highlights the difficulty of outsourcing in the face of strained budgets.

* Efforts to solve a growing sovereign debt crisis have failed to quell market unease, and uncertainty in Greece points to continued volatility this week.

* Prime Minister George Papandreou and his chief rival agreed to create a new government, under a new prime minister, appearing to break a deadlock that had paralyzed Greece.

* While the other networks have generated new hits, NBC has not. The network's new leadership has made clear to its staff that rebuilding will take time and great patience.

* Thailand flooding cripples hard-drive suppliers: The flooding has revealed to the world the scale of Thailand's industrialization and the extent to which two global industries, computers and cars, rely on components made here.

* Disney and YouTube make a video deal: Both of the companies are betting that a new partnership will help them surmount separate but equally worrisome hurdles.

* The creator of Second Life built the software for his new work exchange site, Coffee and Power, by hiring programmers from around the world and dividing up the work into small tasks.

* 'NewsHour' changes raise questions at PBS: The program, which is losing its political editor and its managing editor of digital news, has also heard grumblings about its new rotating roster of anchors.

* Sirius's move to bypass a royalty payment clearinghouse causes an uproar: Sirius's action reflects a gradual shift in music business, as many companies try to reduce costs by bypassing the standard method of paying for digital streams.