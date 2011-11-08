Nov 8 The following were the top stories on The New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* An analysis of enforcement actions found at least 51 cases in which 19 Wall Street firms were accused of breaking antifraud laws they had agreed never to breach.

* The prospect of a new transitional government in Greece and signs that Silvio Berlusconi's hold on power in Italy was weakening did little to reassure investors.

* Bond rates are being driven to levels that earlier forced Greece, Ireland and Portugal to seek bailouts.

* Ten days after President Nicolas Sarkozy of France warned that the European debt crisis had imposed a "new reality" on the country's finances, his government on Monday presented a dose of realism: about 19 billion euros worth, about $26 billion, of proposed new budget cuts and tax increases as part of an aggressive effort to preserve the country's top-level credit rating.

* Greece's two main political parties have been told they must co-sign a letter pledging support for the country's bailout terms in order to secure an 8 billion euro loan needed to stave off default, the head of the 17 euro zone finance ministers, Jean-Claude Juncker, said late Monday.

* Greeks awaited word Monday on the formation of a unity government under a new leader after Prime Minister George A. Papandreou and his chief rival agreed to create a transitional administration to oversee the country's debt-relief deal with the European Union and then hold early elections. Papandreou agreed to resign once the details were completed.

* Fed up with banks, many consumers now use Wal-Mart to cash their paychecks, pay bills or buy a prepaid debit card - all at significantly lower costs.

* The revelation that more than $1 billion in merger payouts were used to hide losses could make the Olympus scandal one of the biggest cases of accounting fraud in corporate history.

* The sluggish economy and Dodd-Frank restrictions are affecting bankers' compensation, leading to the weakest bonus season since the financial crisis.

* Doug Morris, the new chief of Sony Music Entertainment, says his goal is to "create the pre-eminent record company in the world."

* China's policy makers have created an artificial credit crunch in order to keep inflation in check, biting into business growth, real estate prices and lending.

* Gary Gensler's recusal from the MF Global investigation comes at a critical juncture for the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

* The State Department's inspector general will conduct a special investigation of the handling of the pending decision on the proposed Keystone XL pipeline in response to reports of improper pressure on policy makers and possible conflicts of interest, according to documents released on Monday.

* The Census Bureau on Monday released what it says is a more accurate measure of poverty in America. The new measure shows more poverty among the elderly, but less among children and African-Americans.

* Republican members of a Congressional panel seeking ways to cut the federal budget deficit indicated on Monday that they might allow some additional tax revenue as part of a deal with Democrats.